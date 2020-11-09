Global  
 

Wasim Akram backs Babar Azam to become Pakistan Test skipper

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020
Pakistan's pace legend and former captain Wasim Akram has backed white-ball skipper Babar Azam to also take over Test captaincy from the tour of New Zealand and urged him to be more assertive. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce a new Test captain on November 11 to replace Azhar Ali, who will however remain a...
