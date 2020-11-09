Wasim Akram backs Babar Azam to become Pakistan Test skipper
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Pakistan's pace legend and former captain Wasim Akram has backed white-ball skipper Babar Azam to also take over Test captaincy from the tour of New Zealand and urged him to be more assertive. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce a new Test captain on November 11 to replace Azhar Ali, who will however remain a...
