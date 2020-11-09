Global  
 

Women's T20 challenge: Defending champions Supernovas hold the edge over Trailblazers

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020
The momentum is with defending champions Supernovas as they eye a third straight Women's T20 Challenge title, with a determined Trailblazers standing in their way in the final on Monday.

In the winner-takes-all finale, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will have the momentum behind them, having beaten Smriti Mandhana and company...
News video: Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas's Shakera Selman delighted to reach finals

Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas's Shakera Selman delighted to reach finals 01:21

 Supernovas player Shakera Selman was happy to reach in the finals after defeating Trailblazers by two runs in the Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 07. While addressing a press conference, Selman expressed her feelings and said, "Feels really good to reach in the...

