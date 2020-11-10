Grading the Jets: Humming along until the fourth quarter Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

OFFENSE: The Jets had their three starting receivers for the first time and Joe Flacco was dealing for three quarters. The veteran, in place of the injured Sam Darnold, threw three touchdown passes; the Jets had just four all season before Monday night. Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims all had big games. Things looked really good for a while. But it wasn't all good. They made costly mistakes. Perriman dropped a touchdown on the first series of the game. Flacco threw an ill-advised pass in the fourth quarter that was intercepted. They had a chance to win the game with less than two minutes left and went three-and-out. Overall, the Jets ran four fourth-quarter plays and gained 3 yards. That's why they're 0-9. 👓 View full article

