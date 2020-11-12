Global  
 

Why Scotland hero David Marshall didn’t immediately celebrate Euro 2020 qualification after saving from Aleksandar Mitrovic

talkSPORT Thursday, 12 November 2020
David Marshall was Scotland’s hero as he saved a decisive Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty in a dramatic shootout win to take his country to Euro 2020. The Scots ended 22 years of hurt and qualified for a major tournament in dramatic style, with a 5-4 victory on penalties after the game finished 1-1. After perfect penalties […]
