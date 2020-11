Argentina 1-1 Paraguay: Messi denied winner as hosts stay unbeaten Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Argentina continued their unbeaten start to World Cup qualifying with a 1-1 draw against Paraguay at La Bombonera on Thursday. Angel Romero’s penalty gave Paraguay a first-half lead, but his opener was cancelled out by Nicolas Gonzalez’s header. After falling behind, Argentina were dominant, and Lionel Messi had a second-half goal ruled out following a […] 👓 View full article

