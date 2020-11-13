Global  
 

Rumour Has It: Neymar contacted over Barcelona return

SoccerNews.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Neymar is again being linked with a return to Barcelona. The Brazil forward left the LaLiga giants for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record €222million deal in 2017. But rumours of a return to Camp Nou refuse to go away.   TOP STORY – NEYMAR CONTACTED OVER BARCELONA RETURN Neymar has been contacted by different Barcelona […]
