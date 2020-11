Joe Montana talks Notre Dame football and drums up some nostalgia



SportsPulse: Joe Montana stopped by and spoke with Mackenzie Salmon about the current Notre Dame football team and also shares a sneak peek at a new commercial which features his time playing for the.. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 02:35 Published 2 weeks ago

How Notre Dame let coronavirus 'spread like wildfire'



How Notre Dame let coronavirus 'spread like wildfire' Credit: nypost Duration: 00:47 Published on September 30, 2020