You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources State conceals COVID outbreaks in Michigan psychiatric hospitals



Outbreaks of COVID-19 in private and state-run psychiatric hospitals are not being publicly disclosed by Michigan health officials, even though multiple outbreaks have occurred leading to patient.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:53 Published 3 days ago Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election



President Donald Trump's efforts to swing the election in his favor are even further away from success. Michigan's four-member Board of State Canvassers voted on Monday to formally certify the state's.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 5 days ago College Football, NBA Draft, Lions Lose & More This Week on Press Pass



Tune into Press Pass to hear from sports experts Jack Ebling, Damien Harris and Graham Couch as they break down week 12 college football results, NBA Draft and free agency, the Lions loss to Carolina,.. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 59:32 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State odds, line: College football picks, 2020 Bedlam predictions from Big 12 expert Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Big 12 football

CBS Sports 1 week ago