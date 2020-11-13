Adam Gase is Trying to Win Trevor Lawrence
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Mark Titus and Charlotte Wilder give out midseason NFL awards. Mark's choice for Coach of the Year is winless New York Jets HC Adam Gase because he is succeeding in his objective– trying to get the No. 1 draft pick.
