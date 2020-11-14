Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scotland edge out Serbia to end 22-year international wait with Euro 2020 qualification

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Scotland's long major tournament exile is over after a penalty shoot-out win over Serbia in Belgrade secured their place at Euro 2020 on Thursday, while minnows North Macedonia will make their finals debut following a tense play-off win in Georgia.

*Hungary, Slovakia seal spots*

Hungary and Slovakia also won to secure spots...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Scotland end major tournament drought with dramatic Euro 2020 qualification

Scotland end major tournament drought with dramatic Euro 2020 qualification 01:46

 Scotland's Lyndon Dykes reflects after his side booked their place at Euro2020 via a penalty shoot-out in Serbia.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Euro 2020 | Scotland end 22-year wait with shootout win in Serbia

 Scotland qualified for a first major international tournament in 22 years thanks to a 5-4 win on penalties over Serbia after a 1-1 draw in Belgrade to reach Euro...
Hindu