Scotland edge out Serbia to end 22-year international wait with Euro 2020 qualification
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Scotland's long major tournament exile is over after a penalty shoot-out win over Serbia in Belgrade secured their place at Euro 2020 on Thursday, while minnows North Macedonia will make their finals debut following a tense play-off win in Georgia.
*Hungary, Slovakia seal spots*
Hungary and Slovakia also won to secure spots...
