Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry Redknapp hails Sheffield Wednesday potential and backs Tony Pulis appointment, but Tony Cascarino is no fan of new Owls boss

talkSPORT Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Harry Redknapp has backed Tony Pulis to keep Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship and believes a top-half finish is not out of their reach this season. The struggling Owls axed Garry Monk earlier this week after just 14 months in charge, with former Stoke and Middlesbrough boss Pulis confirmed as his successor on Friday evening. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Carvalhal: Next Owls boss needs time [Video]

Carvalhal: Next Owls boss needs time

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal tells The Football Show the club should give the next manager time if they want promotion.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:10Published