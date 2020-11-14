Harry Redknapp hails Sheffield Wednesday potential and backs Tony Pulis appointment, but Tony Cascarino is no fan of new Owls boss
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Harry Redknapp has backed Tony Pulis to keep Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship and believes a top-half finish is not out of their reach this season. The struggling Owls axed Garry Monk earlier this week after just 14 months in charge, with former Stoke and Middlesbrough boss Pulis confirmed as his successor on Friday evening. […]
Harry Redknapp has backed Tony Pulis to keep Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship and believes a top-half finish is not out of their reach this season. The struggling Owls axed Garry Monk earlier this week after just 14 months in charge, with former Stoke and Middlesbrough boss Pulis confirmed as his successor on Friday evening. […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources