You Might Like

Related news from verified sources England v Georgia: Jack Willis to make debut in Autumn Nations Cup at Twickenham Wasps flanker Jack Willis will make his England debut against Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup on Saturday.

BBC Sport 3 days ago



England v Georgia: Jack Willis to make debut in Autumn Nations Cup Wasps flanker Jack Willis will make his England debut against Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup on Saturday.

BBC Sport 2 days ago



Jack Willis deserves his England opportunity – Eddie Jones Eddie Jones insists Jack Willis is ready to extend England’s depth at openside after giving the “tough” Wasps flanker his debut against Georgia on...

Belfast Telegraph 2 days ago