Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chelsea fans go crazy after Chilwell and Rice combine in England training

Football.london Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Chelsea fans go crazy after Chilwell and Rice combine in England trainingBen Chilwell and Declan Rice are currently away on international duty for England and combined in training for the latter to score an impressive strike ahead of the Three Lions' clash with Belgium
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chilwell, Trippier out of England squad [Video]

Chilwell, Trippier out of England squad

Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier have left the England camp, Kaveh Solkehol reports from England training on Tuesday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:50Published
Chilwell could return for Denmark game [Video]

Chilwell could return for Denmark game

Kaveh Solhekol reports that Ben Chilwell was the only England squad member to sit out training on Saturday ahead of the game against Belgium - and says the Chelsea defender could be back for the visit..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:06Published
Chilwell to miss England vs Belgium [Video]

Chilwell to miss England vs Belgium

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett explains why Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell will miss England's Nations League game against Belgium.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:29Published