Chelsea fans go crazy after Chilwell and Rice combine in England training
Sunday, 15 November 2020 () Ben Chilwell and Declan Rice are currently away on international duty for England and combined in training for the latter to score an impressive strike ahead of the Three Lions' clash with Belgium
Kaveh Solhekol reports that Ben Chilwell was the only England squad member to sit out training on Saturday ahead of the game against Belgium - and says the Chelsea defender could be back for the visit..