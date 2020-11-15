Wayne Rooney would be ‘smart choice’ for next Derby County manager with Eddie Howe also tipped to be in running
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Wayne Rooney should be given the opportunity to manage Derby County, talkSPORT has been told. The Rams sacked Phillip Cocu with the club rock-bottom of the Championship after 11 games and just one win to their name. Rooney joined Derby in January as a player-coach as he looked to the next stage of his career. […]
