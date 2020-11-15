Wayne Rooney would be ‘smart choice’ for next Derby County manager with Eddie Howe also tipped to be in running Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Wayne Rooney should be given the opportunity to manage Derby County, talkSPORT has been told. The Rams sacked Phillip Cocu with the club rock-bottom of the Championship after 11 games and just one win to their name. Rooney joined Derby in January as a player-coach as he looked to the next stage of his career. […] 👓 View full article

