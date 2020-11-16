Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe: Kyler Murray just pole vaulted his way into MVP convo after game-winning Hail Mary | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe: Kyler Murray just pole vaulted his way into MVP convo after game-winning Hail Mary | UNDISPUTEDKyler Murray led the Arizona Cardinals on a comeback for the ages when Arizona found themselves down 30-to-26 with only 34 seconds to go in the game. Kyler completed 3 passes for 32 yards before escaping a sack then unleashing a 43-yard bomb that DeAndre Hopkins came down with despite 3 defenders being all over him. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Kyler Murray's game-winning Hail Mary against the Buffalo Bills.
