News24.com | Ian Botham's grandson gets Wales rugby call-up

Monday, 16 November 2020
The grandson of England cricket great Ian Botham received his first official call-up into the Wales rugby squad in dramatic style ahead of this weekend's Autumn Nations Cup international against Georgia.
