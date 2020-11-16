News24.com | Ian Botham's grandson gets Wales rugby call-up
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
The grandson of England cricket great Ian Botham received his first official call-up into the Wales rugby squad in dramatic style ahead of this weekend's Autumn Nations Cup international against Georgia.
The grandson of England cricket great Ian Botham received his first official call-up into the Wales rugby squad in dramatic style ahead of this weekend's Autumn Nations Cup international against Georgia.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources