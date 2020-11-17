I was always my own biggest critic: Frank Lampard Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said that he has been his own "biggest critic" as he stressed that one has to take responsibility of the mistakes made to get better.



"One thing I've seen in football, from being a young man trying to make it playing to now managing, is a kind of blame culture. I hear it a lot. Part of the way I... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

