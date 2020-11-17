Global  
 

Jack Grealish ‘NOT world class’ says Danny Mills, who urges ‘calm down with the hype’ as Aston Villa captain is lauded

talkSPORT Tuesday, 17 November 2020
Former England international Danny Mills believes people are getting carried away by Jack Grealish’s form, telling supporters to ‘calm down with the hype’. The Aston Villa captain was a standout performer in England’s 2-0 defeat by Belgium in the Nations League on Sunday. In addition to his impressive competitive Three Lions full debut, Grealish has […]
 England manager Gareth Southgate said he knew he would see Jack Grealish play with 'bravery' against Belgium, and said the Aston Villa man should be 'delighted' with his performance.

