You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Eagle-eyed I'm A Celebrity viewers have a prediction over Jordan North The BBC Radio One DJ has become the breakout star of the show so far, saying Turf Moor is his happy place

Tamworth Herald 6 hours ago



I'm a Celeb star reveals Burnley 'happy place' BBC Local News: Lancashire -- When I'm A Celeb star Jordan North called Turf Moor his 'happy place', social media had a field day.

BBC Local News 3 hours ago