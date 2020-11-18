Shakib Al Hasan regrets visiting Kolkata's Kali Puja
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
"Then again, maybe I shouldn't have visited the place at all. And if that is what you have against me, I am very sorry...I would try to make sure that this never happens again," says Shakib Al Hasan while apologising to the fundamentalist person and his associates, who threatened to kill the Bangladesh all-rounder.
Last...
"Then again, maybe I shouldn't have visited the place at all. And if that is what you have against me, I am very sorry...I would try to make sure that this never happens again," says Shakib Al Hasan while apologising to the fundamentalist person and his associates, who threatened to kill the Bangladesh all-rounder.
Last...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources