Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shakib Al Hasan regrets visiting Kolkata's Kali Puja

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
"Then again, maybe I shouldn't have visited the place at all. And if that is what you have against me, I am very sorry...I would try to make sure that this never happens again," says Shakib Al Hasan while apologising to the fundamentalist person and his associates, who threatened to kill the Bangladesh all-rounder.

Last...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan receives death threat for inaugurating Kali Puja in Kolkata, seeks forgiveness

 Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan has posted a video on social media, apologizing, after he received death threats for participating in a Kali Puja event in...
DNA

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan gets death threat for attending Kali puja

 Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib apologized after he was issued death threats for participating in a Kali puja event in Kolkata.
Zee News