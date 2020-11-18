Global  
 

England’s 1966 World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst wants heading balls banned for children amid dementia deaths in football

Wednesday, 18 November 2020
Sir Geoff Hurst wants to see children banned from heading balls amid a concerning rate of dementia cases in football. Hurst’s 1966 World Cup-winning teammates Jack Charlton, Martin Peters and Nobby Stiles suffered with the disease before passing away during the last two-and-a-half years. Sir Bobby Charlton was also diagnosed with the illness earlier this […]
 England's 1966 World Cup final hero Geoff Hurst believes children should not be allowed to head the ball at a young age.

