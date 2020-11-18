England hero Phil Foden thanks Gareth Southgate for helping him overcome ‘massive mistake’ in Iceland to earn redemption at Wembley

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Phil Foden bounces back to help propel England to 4-0 victory over Iceland



England manager Gareth Southgate praised two-goal Phil Foden for downingIceland just weeks after his fledgling international career had threatened togrind to a halt. The Three Lions brought down the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published 2 days ago Southgate sticks with 3-4-3 formation



England manager Gareth Southgate explains the decisions behind sticking with a 3-4-3 formation ahead of the Nations League game against Iceland. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:01 Published 3 days ago Southgate backs Grealish to shine for England



England manager Gareth Southgate backs Jack Grealish to handle the pressures of international football. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:20 Published 3 days ago