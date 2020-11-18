Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

England hero Phil Foden thanks Gareth Southgate for helping him overcome ‘massive mistake’ in Iceland to earn redemption at Wembley

talkSPORT Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Phil Foden thanked Gareth Southgate for helping him through his ‘massive mistake’ as he gained his redemption against Iceland. The Manchester City midfielder netted twice as England’s new generation staked their claim for a place at next summer’s European Championship and brought a challenging year to a convincing end at Wembley. From Harry Maguire’s Greek […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Foden delight at first England goal

Foden delight at first England goal 01:58

 Phil Foden spoke of his delight and relief after scoring his first goals for England in the 4-0 win over Iceland in the Nations League at Wembley.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Phil Foden bounces back to help propel England to 4-0 victory over Iceland [Video]

Phil Foden bounces back to help propel England to 4-0 victory over Iceland

England manager Gareth Southgate praised two-goal Phil Foden for downingIceland just weeks after his fledgling international career had threatened togrind to a halt. The Three Lions brought down the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Southgate sticks with 3-4-3 formation [Video]

Southgate sticks with 3-4-3 formation

England manager Gareth Southgate explains the decisions behind sticking with a 3-4-3 formation ahead of the Nations League game against Iceland.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:01Published
Southgate backs Grealish to shine for England [Video]

Southgate backs Grealish to shine for England

England manager Gareth Southgate backs Jack Grealish to handle the pressures of international football.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:20Published