England hero Phil Foden thanks Gareth Southgate for helping him overcome ‘massive mistake’ in Iceland to earn redemption at Wembley
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Phil Foden thanked Gareth Southgate for helping him through his ‘massive mistake’ as he gained his redemption against Iceland. The Manchester City midfielder netted twice as England’s new generation staked their claim for a place at next summer’s European Championship and brought a challenging year to a convincing end at Wembley. From Harry Maguire’s Greek […]
Phil Foden thanked Gareth Southgate for helping him through his ‘massive mistake’ as he gained his redemption against Iceland. The Manchester City midfielder netted twice as England’s new generation staked their claim for a place at next summer’s European Championship and brought a challenging year to a convincing end at Wembley. From Harry Maguire’s Greek […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources