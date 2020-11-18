Josh Hazlewood: Gabba, a great place to start Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The opening Test against India can be a red-ball contest in Brisbane instead of a pink-ball game in Adelaide in the event a venue change is required due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in South Australia, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood hinted on Wednesday.



Hazlewood said his teammates wouldn't mind the Gabba as a back-up venue though... 👓 View full article

