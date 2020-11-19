Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah to be in denial mode at court hearing
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
England footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah, nicknamed Becky, is likely to deny on oath Coleen Rooney's claims she had leaked stories to the press using fake Instagram account. According to British tabloid, The Daily Mail, Coleen accused Rebekah of repeatedly leaking stories to the press in her legal papers shared last...
