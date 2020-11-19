Global  
 

One News Page

Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah to be in denial mode at court hearing

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 November 2020
England footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah, nicknamed Becky, is likely to deny on oath Coleen Rooney's claims she had leaked stories to the press using fake Instagram account. According to British tabloid, The Daily Mail, Coleen accused Rebekah of repeatedly leaking stories to the press in her legal papers shared last...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney set for first High Court hearing in libel battle

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney set for first High Court hearing in libel battle 01:00

 Rebekah Vardy’s high-profile libel battle against 'Wagatha Christie' ColeenRooney is set for its first High Court hearing. Mrs Rooney, 34, accused MrsVardy in October last year of leaking stories about her private life to themedia, a claim denied by the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

