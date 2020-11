Spurs boost backcourt with FSU's Vassell, Duke's Tre Jones Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Spurs boosted its backcourt in the NBA draft, taking Florida State's Devin Vassell at No. 11 overall and Duke's Tre Jones in the second round at No. 41. Spurs boosted its backcourt in the NBA draft, taking Florida State's Devin Vassell at No. 11 overall and Duke's Tre Jones in the second round at No. 41. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like