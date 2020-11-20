Global  
 

Dragic, Leonard quickly agree to stay with Heat

ESPN Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Veteran guard Goran Dragic and center Meyers Leonard each agreed to remain with the Miami Heat on Friday, making the announcements almost as soon as the free-agency period opened at 6 p.m. ET.
