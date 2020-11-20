Dragic, Leonard quickly agree to stay with Heat
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Veteran guard Goran Dragic and center Meyers Leonard each agreed to remain with the Miami Heat on Friday, making the announcements almost as soon as the free-agency period opened at 6 p.m. ET.
Veteran guard Goran Dragic and center Meyers Leonard each agreed to remain with the Miami Heat on Friday, making the announcements almost as soon as the free-agency period opened at 6 p.m. ET.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources