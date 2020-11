Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 5 days ago Michael Vick: Mahomes' Chiefs won't allow LV Raiders to defeat them a 2nd time this NFL season | FIRST THINGS FIRST 04:35 Michael Vick joins the show to preview the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. Vick feels there's no way Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will allow the Raiders to prevail over them for a 2nd time this NFL season. Mahomes has been preparing for any team coming at him, let...