FA Cup 3rd round draw time, TV channel, live stream details and ball numbers

Wales Online Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
FA Cup 3rd round draw time, TV channel, live stream details and ball numbersCardiff City, Swansea City and Newport County will find out their opponents, alongside big hitters Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal in the FA Cup third-round draw on Monday
