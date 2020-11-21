Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man United v West Brom
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to secure a 3-0 victory over West Brom at Old Trafford on Saturday night. The Red Devils will be looking to make up ground on their rivals as Manchester City take on Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC face Leicester City in the Premier League this weekend. Manchester United were […]
