Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man United v West Brom Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to secure a 3-0 victory over West Brom at Old Trafford on Saturday night. The Red Devils will be looking to make up ground on their rivals as Manchester City take on Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC face Leicester City in the Premier League this weekend. Manchester United were […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v West Brom Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday night. The Red Devils will be looking to...

The Sport Review 1 day ago





