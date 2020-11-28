Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dimitar Berbatov names Bruno Fernandes’ main weakness at Man United

The Sport Review Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Dimitar Berbatov believes that Bruno Fernandes needs to work on the defensive side of his game following his good attacking form for Manchester United this season. The Portuguese playmaker has developed into one of the Red Devils’ most important players since having signed for the club from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window. Fernandes […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Fernandes double helps United avenge Istanbul defeat

Fernandes double helps United avenge Istanbul defeat 02:47

 Bruno Fernandes scores a double to help Manchester United topple Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford in the Champions League.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Man Utd's Fernandes reliance is dangerous' [Video]

'Man Utd's Fernandes reliance is dangerous'

Nigel Reo-Coker tells the Football Show that he worries for Manchester United if Bruno Fernandes gets injured.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:04Published
Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy [Video]

Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy

Bruno Fernandes was involved in penalty drama at both ends against West Bromas the midfielder secured Manchester United’s first home league win of theseason. The referee awarded West Brom a penalty..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published