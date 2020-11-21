Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Maybe Mourinho is a doctor’ – Pep Guardiola dismisses claims from Tottenham boss over Raheem Sterling’s England withdrawal

talkSPORT Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Tottenham vs Manchester City was already big enough, but Jose Mourinho couldn’t resist trying to spice things up in his pre-match press conference. On Friday, the Spurs boss suggested that City might have influenced Raheem Sterling’s withdrawal from the England squad this week. Mourinho complained that Southgate has too readily listened to the concerns of […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview

Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview 01:28

 An in-depth look at Tottenham's Premier League clash against Manchester City,as Jose Mourinho locks horns with Pep Guardiola once again.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pep plays down Sterling request of Southgate [Video]

Pep plays down Sterling request of Southgate

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has played down the suggestion that he pressurised Gareth Southgate into resting Raheem Sterling on International duty.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:41Published
Man City boss Guardiola hopes Messi ends career at Barcelona [Video]

Man City boss Guardiola hopes Messi ends career at Barcelona

Pep Guardiola says he hopes, as a Barcelona fan, that Lionel Messi finishes his career at the Spanish club.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:27Published
Harry Kane revelling in life under Jose Mourinho [Video]

Harry Kane revelling in life under Jose Mourinho

England and Tottenham star Harry Kane discusses the influence of Jose Mourinhoon his game, and what his direction has meant for how he plays with the restof the squad.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Jose Mourinho wants answers from Gareth Southgate as he questions Raheem Sterling’s England withdrawal ahead of Tottenham vs Manchester City

 Jose Mourinho has told Gareth Southgate to name the club bosses putting pressure on players to pull out of England duty. Ahead of Tottenham’s clash with...
talkSPORT

News24.com | 'Maybe Mourinho is a doctor' suggests Guardiola ahead showdown against Spurs

 Pep Guardiola has dismissed suggestions from rival Jose Mourinho that Manchester City might have influenced Raheem Sterling's withdrawal from the England squad...
News24

‘Maybe Mourinho is a doctor’ suggests Guardiola

 Pep Guardiola has dismissed suggestions from rival Jose Mourinho that Manchester City might have influenced Raheem Sterling’s withdrawal from the England squad...
Belfast Telegraph