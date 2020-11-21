Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rob Holding opens up on mood in Arsenal camp after Luiz and Ceballos bust-up

Daily Star Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Rob Holding opens up on mood in Arsenal camp after Luiz and Ceballos bust-upArsenal defender Rob Holding has insisted that all is well among his team-mates after Mikel Arteta was forced to address rumours of a bust-up between David Luiz and Dani Ceballos during training
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Arteta: No problem between Luiz, Ceballos

Arteta: No problem between Luiz, Ceballos 00:25

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta didn't deny a reported bust-up in training between David Luiz and Dani Ceballos but says there is no problem between the pair.

You Might Like