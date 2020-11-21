Rob Holding opens up on mood in Arsenal camp after Luiz and Ceballos bust-up Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has insisted that all is well among his team-mates after Mikel Arteta was forced to address rumours of a bust-up between David Luiz and Dani Ceballos during training Arsenal defender Rob Holding has insisted that all is well among his team-mates after Mikel Arteta was forced to address rumours of a bust-up between David Luiz and Dani Ceballos during training 👓 View full article

