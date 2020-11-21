‘I’ll get mocked for this’ – Gary Neville makes comparison between Harry Kane and Zinedine Zidane during Tottenham vs Manchester City

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview



An in-depth look at Tottenham's Premier League clash against Manchester City,as Jose Mourinho locks horns with Pep Guardiola once again. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 1 day ago Pep Guardiola signs new two-year contract with Manchester City



Pep Guardiola has ended speculation over his future by signing a new two-yearcontract at Manchester City, extending what is already his longest spell incharge of a single club. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 2 days ago Harry Kane keen to follow in Bobby Moore’s footsteps and lead England to glory



Harry Kane is determined to make history next summer by following in thefootsteps of the great Bobby Moore and captaining England to glory on homesoil. Three years on from spearheading the Three.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 2 days ago