‘I’ll get mocked for this’ – Gary Neville makes comparison between Harry Kane and Zinedine Zidane during Tottenham vs Manchester City

Saturday, 21 November 2020
Gary Neville raised eyebrows during Tottenham vs Manchester City on Saturday as he likened Harry Kane to Zinedine Zidane. The Manchester United legend, who played against the French icon for both club and country, was adamant that Kane possesses similar qualities when it comes to hold-up play. After an instance in which the Spurs striker […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Harry Kane revelling in life under Jose Mourinho

Harry Kane revelling in life under Jose Mourinho 00:49

 England and Tottenham star Harry Kane discusses the influence of Jose Mourinhoon his game, and what his direction has meant for how he plays with the restof the squad.

