F1 Bahrain: why it'll be the perfect showcase for Lewis' genius (1/2) by Peter Windsor Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

There are few more technically-demanding sections of F1 road than the T9/10 complex in Bahrain.Designed by Hermann Tilke, it's a masterpiece of contrasts - of an undulating, daunting, blind-entry, very quick left-hand kink - and a downhill, multi-g-laden heavy braking area. Then comes the nub: a very slow corner followed by a long straight. Get.....check out full post » There are few more technically-demanding sections of F1 road than the T9/10 complex in Bahrain.Designed by Hermann Tilke, it's a masterpiece of contrasts - of an undulating, daunting, blind-entry, very quick left-hand kink - and a downhill, multi-g-laden heavy braking area. Then comes the nub: a very slow corner followed by a long straight. Get.....check out full post » 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

