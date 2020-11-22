Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brendan Rodgers make two changes for Leicester City vs Liverpool

Leicester Mercury Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Brendan Rodgers make two changes for Leicester City vs LiverpoolHarvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton return to Leicester City's starting XI for Sunday's Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield but Timothy Castagne remains out.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Liverpool v Leicester: Premier League match preview

Liverpool v Leicester: Premier League match preview 01:15

 A closer looks at the statistics as Liverpool prepare to host Leicester in thePremier League.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League round-up: Liverpool draw at Man City to leave Leicester top [Video]

Premier League round-up: Liverpool draw at Man City to leave Leicester top

Take a look back at the latest matches in the Premier League this weekend fromNovember 6-8. Title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City drew at the Etihad toleave Leicester top of the pile after..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Liverpool are still a formidable team – Brendan Rodgers believes injury crisis at his former club won’t help Leicester on Sunday (Video)

 Leicester City will face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, which means manager Brendan Rodgers will be returning once more to the place where he spent just over...
SoccerNews.com

Teams news v Braga: Under starts, Vardy out as five changes made

Teams news v Braga: Under starts, Vardy out as five changes made Brendan Rodgers has rung the changes for the Europa League clash with Braga, with victory in northern Portugal securing a place in the knockout stages for...
Leicester Mercury

Liverpool v Leicester team news and live stream: How to watch Premier League clash as Brendan Rodgers faces old club

 Premier League high-flyers Liverpool and Leicester face off at Anfield this weekend. Champions Liverpool drew with Manchester City before the international break...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC Sport