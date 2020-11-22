Brendan Rodgers make two changes for Leicester City vs Liverpool
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton return to Leicester City's starting XI for Sunday's Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield but Timothy Castagne remains out.
