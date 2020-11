Villa handed Barkley warning as Savage makes Grealish comment Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Aston Villa news - AVFC morning headlines from BirminghamLive on Monday, November 23 including Ross Barkley warning, Robbie Savage on Jack Grealish and Ezri Konsa on penalty controversy. Aston Villa news - AVFC morning headlines from BirminghamLive on Monday, November 23 including Ross Barkley warning, Robbie Savage on Jack Grealish and Ezri Konsa on penalty controversy. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like