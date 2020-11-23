Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss urges Sky and BT to fix schedule

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s record-breaking win



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the “incredible” achievement of settinga new unbeaten club record but admits he has little time to enjoy it. Klopp’sside set a new club landmark of 64 home.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 10 hours ago Klopp: Keita hurt hamstring, couldn't continue



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talks about the injuries to Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:55 Published 11 hours ago Klopp: My boys were on fire



Jurgen Klopp lauds his Liverpool team following their 3-0 win over Leicester to move up to second in the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:37 Published 12 hours ago

Related news from verified sources 'I am not sure if we will finish the season with 11 players' - Klopp urges broadcasters to fix schedule Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says they might struggle to end the season with 11 players and warns "we are all done" unless broadcasters talk to each other about...

BBC News 27 minutes ago



