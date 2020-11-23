Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss urges Sky and BT to fix schedule

BBC Sport Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says they might struggle to end the season with 11 players and warns "we are all done" unless broadcasters talk to each other about the football schedule.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Klopp: Salah's tested negative for coronavirus

Klopp: Salah's tested negative for coronavirus 00:42

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reveals Mohamed Salah has tested negative for coronavirus and is set to return to training on Monday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s record-breaking win [Video]

Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s record-breaking win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the “incredible” achievement of settinga new unbeaten club record but admits he has little time to enjoy it. Klopp’sside set a new club landmark of 64 home..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Klopp: Keita hurt hamstring, couldn't continue [Video]

Klopp: Keita hurt hamstring, couldn't continue

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talks about the injuries to Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:55Published
Klopp: My boys were on fire [Video]

Klopp: My boys were on fire

Jurgen Klopp lauds his Liverpool team following their 3-0 win over Leicester to move up to second in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:37Published

Related news from verified sources

'I am not sure if we will finish the season with 11 players' - Klopp urges broadcasters to fix schedule

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says they might struggle to end the season with 11 players and warns "we are all done" unless broadcasters talk to each other about...
BBC News