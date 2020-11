Michael Vick: Taysom Hill is the dual threat the Saints need in a NFL starting QB | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Michael Vick joins the show to talk Taysom Hill and his performance as the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in Drew Brees' absence. Vick feels Hill is the dual threat the Saints need in.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:40 Published 1 day ago

Saints Report: Taysom Hill makes most of first career start



Despite Saints Quarterback Drew Brees missing just nine starts during the course of his 15-year career in New Orleans, the back up QB position has never been more important for the Saints, who are now.. Credit: WXXV Published 5 days ago