Wilfried Zaha out of Crystal Palace clash with Burnley after Premier League star becomes latest to test positive for coronavirus

talkSPORT Monday, 23 November 2020
Wilfried Zaha is the latest Premier League star to test positive for coronavirus. The Crystal Palace star is now self-isolating and will miss their Premier League clash with Burnley on Monday at Turf Moor. “He has tested positive unfortunately for coronavirus so is self-isolating, and is awaiting the results of the next test,” said Crystal […]
 Roy Hodgson says Wilfried Zaha has tested positive for coronavirus and is now self-isolating.

