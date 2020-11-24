Incredible slow-mo video of Mike Tyson shows just how hard 54-year-old still punches ahead of comeback fight
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
In case you still weren’t sure about whether Mike Tyson possessed a powerful punch, wait until you see this stunning video. The former world heavyweight champion is preparing for his eagerly-anticipated comeback fight at the ripe old age of 54 this weekend, where he’ll face fellow ring legend Roy Jones Jr, 51. Tyson has been […]
