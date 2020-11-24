Football betting tips: Liverpool vs Atalanta prediction – Get Reds at huge 7/1 to win

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jurgen Klopp: I have no ‘headaches’ over Roberto Firmino amid Diogo Jota form



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Diogo Jota’s sensational form has notgiven him a headache when it comes to breaking up his established front three.Much of the success Klopp has had, winning.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 3 weeks ago Premier League match preview: Atalanta v Liverpool



An in-depth match preview as Liverpool prepare to take on Atalanta in the UEFAChampions League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 3 weeks ago