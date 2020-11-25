CL: 'Lucky' late Morata strike seals Juventus last-16 berth Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Alvaro Morata said he "got lucky" after he grabbed a late winner, with Cristiano Ronaldo also scoring, as Juventus qualified for the Champions League last 16 with a 2-1 victory over Ferencvaros on Tuesday. Myrto Uzuni had given the Hungarians a shock 19th-minute lead in the Group G clash in Turin. But Ronaldo rifled in the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources News24.com | Last-gasp Alvaro Morata strike seals Juventus last-16 berth Alvaro Morata grabbed a late winner with Cristiano Ronaldo also scoring as Juventus qualified for the Champions League last 16 with a win over Ferencvaros.

News24 1 hour ago





