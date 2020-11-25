CL: 'Lucky' late Morata strike seals Juventus last-16 berth
Alvaro Morata said he "got lucky" after he grabbed a late winner, with Cristiano Ronaldo also scoring, as Juventus qualified for the Champions League last 16 with a 2-1 victory over Ferencvaros on Tuesday. Myrto Uzuni had given the Hungarians a shock 19th-minute lead in the Group G clash in Turin. But Ronaldo rifled in the...
