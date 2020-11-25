Ind vs Aus: Rohit and Ishant Sharma ruled out of first two Tests, says report
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () Ishant Sharma and Rohit Sharma have been reportedly ruled out of the first two Tests of the upcoming four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia slated to begin from December 17 in Adelaide.
ESPNcricinfo confirmed the development and stated the hopes of both the players to take part in the last two Tests...
Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that there is uncertainty about whether Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma would be able to make it to Australia series owing to their injuries. Virat said, "If Rohit and Ishant had travelled to Australia, it would have increased their chances...
On opening batsman Rohit Sharma's current status regarding his injury, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that his status will be further assessed on December 11. "Well, before..
