Ind vs Aus: Rohit and Ishant Sharma ruled out of first two Tests, says report

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Ishant Sharma and Rohit Sharma have been reportedly ruled out of the first two Tests of the upcoming four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia slated to begin from December 17 in Adelaide.

ESPNcricinfo confirmed the development and stated the hopes of both the players to take part in the last two Tests...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Rohit, Ishant's comeback in Australia series uncertain: Virat Kohli

Rohit, Ishant's comeback in Australia series uncertain: Virat Kohli 01:13

 Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that there is uncertainty about whether Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma would be able to make it to Australia series owing to their injuries. Virat said, "If Rohit and Ishant had travelled to Australia, it would have increased their chances...

