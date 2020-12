Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Mike Tyson is now 54, but is quite clearly ready to rumble again. The so-called ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ has a legacy as one of the most fearsome heavyweights in the history of boxing, but there was one man who could instil fear into the world’s most intimidating man – his legendary trainer, Cus […]