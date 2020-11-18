Mike Tyson has been training hard for Roy Jones Jr and his physique now mirrors his prime years as heavyweight boxing’s knockout king
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () It’s been more than 15 years since Mike Tyson last stepped into the ring, but he certainly looks as though he means business. Widely recognised as ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’, Tyson is considered one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time. The legendary fighter is set to go head-to-head with fellow legend Roy Jones Jr […]
Staples Center will be the site for Mike Tyson's return to the ring on November 28th as he hosts an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr as part of his new Legends Only League. Jim Hill caught up with Mike..