Mike Tyson has been training hard for Roy Jones Jr and his physique now mirrors his prime years as heavyweight boxing’s knockout king

talkSPORT Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
It’s been more than 15 years since Mike Tyson last stepped into the ring, but he certainly looks as though he means business. Widely recognised as ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’, Tyson is considered one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time. The legendary fighter is set to go head-to-head with fellow legend Roy Jones Jr […]
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Mike Tyson returns to the ring

Mike Tyson returns to the ring 00:18

 Mike Tyson is returning to the ring. Take a look at this pic of the boxing champ preparing for his match-up with Roy Jones Junior.

