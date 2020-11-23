Mike Tyson transcended boxing in his prime and 15 years after his retirement, the original Tiger King is still one of the sport’s biggest draws
Monday, 23 November 2020 () From the moment Michael Gerard Tyson stepped through the ropes to begin his professional career, a star was born. This short, muscular teenager wasted little time blazing his way to heavyweight stardom and becoming one of the most recognisable faces on the planet. He changed the game for fans – casual and purists – fighters […]