Mike Tyson record: Boxing icon set to return to the ring next weekend but who beat him in legendary career?
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
‘Iron’ Mike Tyson has been showing off his incredible physique ahead of his show-stopping return to boxing next weekend. The legendary fighter is set to get back in the ring as he takes on Roy Jones Jr on November 28 in an eight-round heavyweight clash. It’s been more than 15 years since Tyson was last under […]
‘Iron’ Mike Tyson has been showing off his incredible physique ahead of his show-stopping return to boxing next weekend. The legendary fighter is set to get back in the ring as he takes on Roy Jones Jr on November 28 in an eight-round heavyweight clash. It’s been more than 15 years since Tyson was last under […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources