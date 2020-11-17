Global  
 

Mike Tyson record: Boxing icon set to return to the ring next weekend but who beat him in legendary career?

talkSPORT Tuesday, 17 November 2020
‘Iron’ Mike Tyson has been showing off his incredible physique ahead of his show-stopping return to boxing next weekend. The legendary fighter is set to get back in the ring as he takes on Roy Jones Jr on November 28 in an eight-round heavyweight clash. It’s been more than 15 years since Tyson was last under […]
 Staples Center will be the site for Mike Tyson's return to the ring on November 28th as he hosts an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr as part of his new Legends Only League. Jim Hill caught up with Mike to talk about his comeback, his physique and even his goat diet

