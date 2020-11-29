Global  
 

Mike Tyson comeback fight at 54 ends with draw against Roy Jones Jr

Sunday, 29 November 2020
Mike Tyson comeback fight at 54 ends with draw against Roy Jones JrLOS ANGELES - Mike Tyson's return to boxing at age 54 ended in a draw with 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. on Sunday morning (SA Time) in an eight-round exhibition battle of former heavyweight champions. Fifteen years after retiring with a 2005 loss to journeyman Kevin McBride, Tyson made his comeback at Staples Center in Los Angeles without spectators in a pay-per-view matchup that mixed curiosity and nostalgia. California State Athletic Commission officials required two-minute rounds instead of the usual three-minute rounds, mandated larger than normal 12-ounce gloves, said neither fighter could seek a knockout and declared there...
 Mike Tyson says "I'm happy I'm not knocked out" after drawing with Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition fight in Los Angeles.

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: Former boxing champions face off in exhibition match

 Mike Tyson, 54, returned to the ring for the first time in 15 years to face off against fellow former heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr., 51.
'Like two of my uncles fighting at a barbecue' - Tyson and Jones share engaging draw

 Mike Tyson ends 15 years of inactivity and shares an entertaining draw with Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles.
Mike Tyson Fights to Draw with Roy Jones Jr., What a Performance!

 RESPECT. RESPECT. RESPECT. 54-year-old Mike Tyson and 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. just fought to a DRAW -- in one of the most impressive performances by two..
Megan Fox -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

 Megan Fox's good looks deserve to be put on display! Here is a 17-year-old version of the "Transformers" star at a movie premiere in Los Angeles back in 2003..
Live round-by-round analysis from Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. boxing match

 Mike Tyson, 54, faces off with Roy Jones Jr., 51, in an eight-round exhibition boxing match in Los Angeles.
Street celebrations after Lakers' victory [Video]

Street celebrations after Lakers' victory

Police arrive as fans celebrates Lakers' NBA championship win outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It's a first title in a decade and marks a 4th championship ring for LeBron James.

Fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship [Video]

Fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship

Fans crowded into the streets outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles onSunday night, after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 onSunday night to win the NBA Finals in six games. Anthony Davis had 19 pointsand 15 rebounds for the Lakers, who dealt with the enormous anguish thatfollowed the death of the iconic former Lakers star Kobe Bryant in January andall the challenges that came with leaving home for three months to play atWalt Disney World in Florida, in a bubble designed to keep inhabitants safefrom the coronavirus.

Dozens of police vehicles arrive near Staples Center as fans celebrate Lakers' win [Video]

Dozens of police vehicles arrive near Staples Center as fans celebrate Lakers' win

Police arrive as fans celebrates Lakers' NBA championship win outside the team's home court. Video credit: Kayla Palisoc / Instagram @gooods213

Lakers fans go wild after NBA championship win [Video]

Lakers fans go wild after NBA championship win

LeBron James capped another illustrious title run as the Los Angeles Lakers earned their record-tying 17th championship at the NBA Finals on Sunday night near Orlando. Gloria Tso reports.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr RESULT: Heavyweight legends DRAW in unofficial decision after entertaining eight-round exhibition fight

 Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr fought an entertaining eight-round exhibition fight which was unofficially scored a draw on Saturday night in LA. The 54 and...
Boxing: Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr's fight ruled controversial draw

Boxing: Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr's fight ruled controversial draw Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr have slugged out a controversial draw that has stunned the boxing world. Tyson dominated almost every round with...
KSI reacts after Jake Paul knocks Nate Robinson out COLD on Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr undercard

 KSI was quick to react to Jake Paul’s sensational second-round KO of Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr undercard. Paul moved to 2-0 as a...
