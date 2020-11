A long overdue welcome back to you, college basketball Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

College basketball was one of the first sports canceled in March. Since then, the sport and its players have seen nearly every league at every level return. Now, it's finally time for college basketball's return. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UNLV's basketball coach speaks about challenges this year



College basketball season is quickly approaching. During the Mountain West Conference Media Day, the UNLV's Men's Basketball Coach spoke about the challenges this year. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago