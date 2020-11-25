Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Olivier Giroud ‘one of the Premier League’s most underrated players’ says Chelsea legend Joe Cole, as veteran forward scores match-winning header vs Rennes

talkSPORT Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Joe Cole has dubbed Olivier Giroud one of the Premier League’s ‘most underrated players’ following the Chelsea striker’s match-winning header against Rennes. The Frenchman’s injury time finish snatched Frank Lampard’s side a 2-1 Champions League win, securing safe passage to the round-of-16 with two matches in Group E still to play. Giroud appeared nailed on […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Giroud's experience invaluable for Chelsea'

'Giroud's experience invaluable for Chelsea' 02:32

 Dean Ashton tells the Football Show that it would be a big blow for Chelsea if they were to lose Olivier Giroud in January.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Football and concussion: FA pressured to give clear rules for players with head injuries [Video]

Football and concussion: FA pressured to give clear rules for players with head injuries

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the Premier League should have a clear protocol for when there is a clash of heads or concussion.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:33Published
Who Will Beat the Premier League Drop? [Video]

Who Will Beat the Premier League Drop?

Who Will Beat the Premier League Drop?

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 00:54Published
Premier League top scorer: Calvert-Lewin leads the way [Video]

Premier League top scorer: Calvert-Lewin leads the way

A look at the early standings in the race for the Premier League golden boot,as many of the leading pack draw blanks.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published