Olivier Giroud ‘one of the Premier League’s most underrated players’ says Chelsea legend Joe Cole, as veteran forward scores match-winning header vs Rennes
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Joe Cole has dubbed Olivier Giroud one of the Premier League’s ‘most underrated players’ following the Chelsea striker’s match-winning header against Rennes. The Frenchman’s injury time finish snatched Frank Lampard’s side a 2-1 Champions League win, securing safe passage to the round-of-16 with two matches in Group E still to play. Giroud appeared nailed on […]
